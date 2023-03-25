World Health Day - Vertical 9

Create eye-catching vertical promos in seconds. This bold story template blends vibrant flat shapes, large typography, and a circular photo slideshow with a clear CTA. Perfect for event awareness, social ads, and short announcements. Easily personalize colors, fonts, images, and messaging to fit your brand. Smooth, playful motion keeps viewers engaged while the clean layout highlights your headline and key details. Export optimized for 9:16 stories and reels to amplify your message anywhere.