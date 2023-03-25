World Health Day - Vertical 15

Make a bright, high-impact vertical story that stands out. This versatile promo slideshow pairs bold typography with a playful wavy background, rounded media cards and a clear call-to-action button. Smooth, fluid transitions keep the pace relaxed and engaging. Customize headlines, a date line, supporting text, and multiple images, then adjust colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for social stories, short ads and awareness posts, this flat-design template delivers a modern, vibrant look that’s easy to tailor for any campaign or event.