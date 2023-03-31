World Health Day - Vertical 3

Create an eye-catching vertical story promo that blends bold typography, flat design, and playful shapes. A centered circular photo frame rotates through your images like a mini slideshow, while a clean call-to-action drives engagement. Customize fonts, colours, and media to match your brand, and use the vibrant palette to stop thumbs mid-scroll. Perfect for short, impactful awareness messages or social ads, this template keeps things bright, friendly, and easy to read from start to finish.