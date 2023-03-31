World Health Day - Vertical 2

Make your message pop with a vibrant vertical promo slideshow. This story‑ready design pairs bold typography with playful geometric accents and smooth, relaxed motion. Drop in your photos or videos, edit the headline and subtext, and fine‑tune the color scheme to fit your brand. Diamond‑shaped frames keep visuals front and center while a clean CTA button drives action. Ideal for social stories, shorts, and quick ads when you need eye‑catching results fast.