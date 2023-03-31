World Health Day - Vertical 5

Build eye-catching vertical stories with a playful, flat-design aesthetic. This template features a circular photo frame, bold headline typography, topographic line backgrounds, and a prominent CTA button—perfect for quick promos, announcements, or awareness campaigns. Swap in your own images, edit text, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth, fluid transitions and floating decorative shapes keep the motion relaxed yet engaging. Ideal for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and other vertical platforms, this slideshow-style story video helps your message stand out fast.