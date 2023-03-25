World Health Day - Vertical 12
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
71exports
Create an eye-catching vertical promo that spotlights your health message in seconds. This vibrant story-ready slideshow blends bold typography, smooth gradients, and a clear CTA button over full-screen images. Gentle motion, clean layouts, and geometric accents keep the focus on your message while maintaining a friendly, modern feel. Easily swap your photos, edit headlines and subtitles, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Perfect for social stories, shorts, and awareness campaigns that need a calm yet engaging look and a confident call to action.
Pack (14)
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