Intense Volumetric Light Reveal - Square

Deliver a powerful brand moment with a dark, cinematic logo animation. Volumetric light rays cut through fog and drifting dust, revealing your mark with elegant metallic depth. This minimal, atmospheric design is perfect for intros and outros across promos, presentations, shows, and events. Easily customize particle colors, adjust haze intensity, choose from multiple backgrounds and textures, and keep your original logo colors intact. The scanning light, subtle reflection sweeps, and grungy concrete ambiance add polish and drama while keeping the focus on your brand.