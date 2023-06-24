Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Paperlandia Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Paperlandia Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Animated background
Papercraft
Torn paper
Hand-drawn
Paper
18exports
rating
Give your videos a playful retro edge with an animated papercraft background. A torn paper panel, grid lines, and hand-drawn doodles float with a stop‑motion cadence while a subtle VHS texture adds analog charm. Customize background, grid, and accent colors to match your brand. Ideal as an animated background for YouTube, streams, interludes, title beds, and social posts. Works across multiple aspect ratios and keeps visuals clean so your content stays readable on top. Add personality without distraction and make your scenes feel tactile, nostalgic, and fun.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us