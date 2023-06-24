Paperlandia Background - Vertical

Give your videos a playful retro edge with an animated papercraft background. A torn paper panel, grid lines, and hand-drawn doodles float with a stop‑motion cadence while a subtle VHS texture adds analog charm. Customize background, grid, and accent colors to match your brand. Ideal as an animated background for YouTube, streams, interludes, title beds, and social posts. Works across multiple aspect ratios and keeps visuals clean so your content stays readable on top. Add personality without distraction and make your scenes feel tactile, nostalgic, and fun.