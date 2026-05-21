Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Square 1 - Original - Poster image

Bold Square 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Quotes
Editorial
Minimal
Typewriter effect
7exports
rating
Elevate your message with a clean, editorial motion title tailored for quotes and attributions. This minimal, high-contrast design pairs a dark backdrop with crisp typography and a subtle label accent. Snappy typewriter animation and kinetic typography keep viewers engaged, making it perfect for intros, social posts, and impactful overlays. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. Optional audio support helps you sync pacing to your soundtrack. Use it to spotlight a statement, emphasize a takeaway, or punctuate a narrative with style and clarity.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us