Bold Square 7

Bring your words to life with a fast, impactful motion title designed for quotes. This minimal, bold typography layout features a striking accent line, asymmetric balance, and high contrast for maximum readability. Smooth, staggered slide-ins and kinetic typography keep attention locked on your message, whether you’re crafting intros, social clips, or presentation bumpers. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Add your own headline and author line, pair with your soundtrack, and export a polished quote video in minutes.