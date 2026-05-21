Bold Square 5
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Make your message hit fast with a clean, kinetic motion title. This minimal design uses bold typography, a typing cursor accent and swift, staggered reveals to command attention. Easily customize text, fonts and colors to match your brand, and add your own audio for perfect pacing. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, promos and social content where clarity and impact matter. Built around centered composition and high contrast, it keeps focus on your words and nothing else.
Pack (8)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion