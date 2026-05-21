Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bold Square 6 - Original - Poster image

Bold Square 6

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Square shape
Bold
Intro
7exports
rating
Bring your message to life with a fast kinetic motion title. This minimal, bold design features a crisp geometric frame and clean typography set against a dark backdrop. Use it as an intro, chapter opener, or overlay. Easily customize fonts, sizes, colors, and background opacity, and sync it with your own audio. The transparent-ready build lets you place the title over footage or solid backgrounds for flexible branding across platforms. Ideal for punchy headlines, quotes, announcements, and callouts when you need clarity and impact in seconds.
ToresMotion profile image
ToresMotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion
Creative Title 5
By teammotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Creative Title 5 New theme video
Bold Title 16
By themediastock
Edit
4K
00:06
Bold Title 16 Original theme video
Text Block Animation 11
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:08
Text Block Animation 11 Original theme video
Modern Colorful Title 4
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:07
Modern Colorful Title 4 Original theme video
Tiltline 2
By HannaDarling
Edit
4K
00:08
Tiltline 2 Original theme video
Simple Title 5
By teammotion
Edit
4K
00:06
Simple Title 5 Original theme video
Modern Title 8
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:07
Modern Title 8 Original theme video
Bright Text Overlay 12
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:07
Bright Text Overlay 12 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us