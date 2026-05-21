Bold Square 6

Bring your message to life with a fast kinetic motion title. This minimal, bold design features a crisp geometric frame and clean typography set against a dark backdrop. Use it as an intro, chapter opener, or overlay. Easily customize fonts, sizes, colors, and background opacity, and sync it with your own audio. The transparent-ready build lets you place the title over footage or solid backgrounds for flexible branding across platforms. Ideal for punchy headlines, quotes, announcements, and callouts when you need clarity and impact in seconds.