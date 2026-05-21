Bold Square 3

Create crisp, modern titles with a clean, editorial look. This motion title features a refined typewriter effect, a bold underline accent, and a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and background opacity to match your brand. The centered layout and dark, high-contrast palette keep your message clear and professional. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, and elegant callouts across social, promo, and editorial content. Make your headlines stand out with polished kinetic typography that’s versatile, readable, and easy to tailor to any project.