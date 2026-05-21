Bold Square 4

Build a powerful opener with bold kinetic typography and clean, minimal design. This title sequence uses sliding color panels, fast staggered text, and high-contrast tritone styling to command attention. Ideal for intros, promos, and social clips, it delivers clear messaging with smart pacing and generous negative space. Customize fonts, colors, and timing to match your brand, then drop in your track for instant impact. Whether you’re launching a product or teasing new content, this punchy, modern title set keeps your message front and center.