Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Square 4 - Original - Poster image

Bold Square 4

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Bold
Intro
Minimal
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Build a powerful opener with bold kinetic typography and clean, minimal design. This title sequence uses sliding color panels, fast staggered text, and high-contrast tritone styling to command attention. Ideal for intros, promos, and social clips, it delivers clear messaging with smart pacing and generous negative space. Customize fonts, colors, and timing to match your brand, then drop in your track for instant impact. Whether you’re launching a product or teasing new content, this punchy, modern title set keeps your message front and center.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us