Bold Square 2

Make your message impossible to miss with a fast, kinetic motion title. This clean, minimal overlay combines a bold header bar with dynamic type-on lines to create instant impact. Customize the headline and supporting text, adjust fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors, and fine‑tune the banner and background to fit your brand. The transparent design layers seamlessly over footage, perfect for intros, chapter openers, callouts, and quick promos. With snappy pacing and a refined flat aesthetic, it delivers clarity and energy in seconds—ideal for creators, editors, and brands who want strong typography-led storytelling.