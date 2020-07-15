Elegant Light Logo

Showcase your brand with a refined logo reveal that blends elegant light rays, soft flares, and minimal design. This clean intro/outro centers your logo with a subtle tagline beneath, perfect for presentations, promos, and channel branding. Tweak colors, fonts, and shadow for a seamless on-brand result. Smooth, fluid animation and balanced negative space ensure your mark stands out without distraction. Designed for fast customization and premium impact, this logo animation delivers a sleek, modern finish for any professional identity.