Simple Quote 1

Bring your quotes to life with a clean, minimal motion title that lets words take center stage. This transparent overlay features bold typography, kinetic text, and subtle highlights that guide the reader line by line. Effortlessly customize fonts, colors, and pacing to match your brand or story. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, and social content, it delivers clarity and impact without distractions. Use it to share motivational lines, testimonials, or thought‑provoking captions with professional polish.