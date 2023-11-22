Simple Quote 8
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
4.2Kexports
Bring your words to life with a bold, minimal quote title that’s perfect for videos, interviews, and social posts. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography with sliding word highlights and a clean author label for instant impact. Easily customize fonts, colors, and layout options to match your brand or mood. With smooth, modern motion and a streamlined design, it keeps attention on your message while adding just the right amount of energy. Create captivating quote moments that look polished and professional in seconds.
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