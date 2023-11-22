Simple Quote 9

Bring your quotes to life with a clean, animated motion title built for overlays. This minimal design features bold typography framed by dynamic horizontal lines, delivering high-impact readability on any footage. With a transparent background, it layers perfectly over videos or images. Customize the quote and author, fine-tune colors and fonts, and achieve a polished, modern look in seconds. Ideal for creators, brands, and editors who need quick, stylish quote cards, interstitials, or chapter openers without distractions.