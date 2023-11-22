Simple Quote 7
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
304exports
Bring quotes to life with a clean, modern text overlay. This minimal, transparent motion title features kinetic typography and a moving highlight bar to emphasize your words line by line. Customize fonts and colors, add an author tag, and achieve polished results fast. Perfect for intros, interludes, or social posts where quotes take center stage. The straightforward, bold design guarantees readability across footage while keeping attention on your message.
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