Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Simple Quote 3 - Original - Poster image

Simple Quote 3

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Quotes
Minimal
Motion title
Word highlight
Bold
251exports
rating
Present your favorite words with clarity and impact. This minimal quote title overlays clean, animated typography onto your video, featuring a subtle sliding highlight that draws attention to each line. Perfect for social videos, intros, presentations, and reels, it delivers readable, professional results in seconds. Easily change fonts and colors, update the quote and author, and let the smooth motion do the storytelling. The transparent background makes it effortless to place over any footage or background for a polished, modern look.
ToresMotion profile image
ToresMotion
Edit
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion
Simple Quote 1
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 1 Original theme video
Simple Quote 2
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 2 Original theme video
Simple Quote 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 3 Original theme video
Simple Quote 4
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 4 Original theme video
Simple Quote 5
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 5 Original theme video
Simple Quote 6
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 6 Original theme video
Simple Quote 7
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 7 Original theme video
Simple Quote 8
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 8 Original theme video
Simple Quote 9
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 9 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us