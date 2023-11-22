Simple Quote 5

Showcase your favorite lines with a clean, animated quote overlay. This minimal, flat design centers a bold, readable quote and a neatly highlighted author tag on a transparent background, perfect for videos, reels, and presentations. Smooth slide-in motion with a subtle bounce adds charm without distraction. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or mood. Ideal as a motion title, chapter opener, or social post, this template keeps the message front and center while remaining stylish and versatile.