Simple Quote 4

Showcase your favorite quotes with a clean, transparent motion title. This minimal design features kinetic typography, bounce timing, and centered composition to keep attention on your words. Easily customize the main quote and author, adjust colors for the text, underline, and banner, and match your brand in seconds. Ideal for YouTube, social posts, presentations, and intros where clarity and impact matter. If you need a modern, readable quote overlay that plays nicely over footage or graphics, this template delivers a polished, professional result fast.