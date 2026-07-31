Tally Title 1

Bring your numbers to life with a bold, minimal counter motion title. This transparent overlay highlights big figures with oversized typography and a sleek label bar, ideal for milestones, stats, KPIs, and social proof. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, prefixes or suffixes, and number formatting to match your brand. The energetic, kinetic movement grabs attention while the clean, flat look keeps your message clear. Use it over any footage or solid background for intros, promos, reels, or dashboard-style videos where figures need to shine.