Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tally Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Tally Title 1

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Large numerals
Minimal
Kinetic typography
9exports
rating
Bring your numbers to life with a bold, minimal counter motion title. This transparent overlay highlights big figures with oversized typography and a sleek label bar, ideal for milestones, stats, KPIs, and social proof. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, prefixes or suffixes, and number formatting to match your brand. The energetic, kinetic movement grabs attention while the clean, flat look keeps your message clear. Use it over any footage or solid background for intros, promos, reels, or dashboard-style videos where figures need to shine.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us