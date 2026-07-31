Tally Title 8

Bring data to life with a clean, transparent motion title built around a bold animated counter. Set your own start and end values, fine‑tune rounding, and pair the number with a concise label inside a sleek banner. This minimal, typography‑led design ensures instant readability and high impact across intros, lower thirds, stories and overlays. Customize fonts, sizes and colors to match any brand or content style. Ideal for showcasing stats, KPIs, progress, wait times, or live updates in videos, streams and presentations—anywhere you need a clear, energetic numeric callout.