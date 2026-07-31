Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summit Counter 6 - Original - Poster image

Tally Title 6

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Typewriter effect
Large numerals
8exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a clean, transparent motion title built around bold typography and an animated numeric counter. This one‑scene overlay features a strong headline and a subtitle banner for extra context, ideal for chapter openers, product versions, stats, or quick announcements. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and the counter’s start/end values with precision. The smooth type-on and simple slide-in motion keeps attention on your words across any footage or background. Fast to edit and visually striking, it’s a versatile title for social, promo, or broadcast use.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us