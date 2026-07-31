Tally Title 2

Showcase milestones and key metrics with a clean counter motion title. This transparent overlay features bold, minimal typography and a pill-shaped highlight to introduce your label while the number smoothly increments to a target. Easily adjust starting and ending values, choose rounding, tweak spacing, and style the type and highlight colors to match your brand. Perfect for announcing milestones, KPIs, achievements, or social proof as a quick, high‑impact overlay in any edit. Fast, readable, and adaptable, this counter title delivers clear information with polished motion design.