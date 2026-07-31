Tally Title 3

Make progress updates clear and stylish with this bold, minimal motion title. A large percentage counter drives attention while a sleek banner types in a short status label. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for videos, streams, and product demos. Easily customize fonts, colors, and pacing to match your brand. Ideal for milestones, downloads, goals, uploads, fundraising, fitness stats, and more. Deliver crisp, high-contrast results that stay legible on any footage while keeping your message concise and impactful.