Tally Title 4

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold, minimal motion title. A clean headline pairs with a dynamic numeric counter and a sweeping highlight bar for instant emphasis. The design exports with a transparent background, so it layers perfectly over any footage or color. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and accent colors, and position the counter exactly where you need it. Ideal for overlays, chapter openers, quick announcements, or stat callouts across social videos and presentations. Fast, crisp motion keeps viewers engaged while the streamlined layout stays on-brand.