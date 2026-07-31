Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tally Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Tally Title 4

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Word highlight
2K
8exports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with this bold, minimal motion title. A clean headline pairs with a dynamic numeric counter and a sweeping highlight bar for instant emphasis. The design exports with a transparent background, so it layers perfectly over any footage or color. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and accent colors, and position the counter exactly where you need it. Ideal for overlays, chapter openers, quick announcements, or stat callouts across social videos and presentations. Fast, crisp motion keeps viewers engaged while the streamlined layout stays on-brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us