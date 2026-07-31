Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Countline 9 - Original - Poster image

Tally Title 9

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Large numerals
Digital banner
10exports
rating
Bring key numbers to life with a sharp, transparent motion title. This template blends bold typography with a live-updating counter and a clean title banner, perfect for KPIs, prices, milestones, and on-screen highlights. Customize the start and end values, decimals and rounding, add an optional prefix or suffix, and fine‑tune spacing and formatting. Adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, then drop over any footage thanks to the alpha background. Minimal, readable, and versatile—ideal for promos, reports, social posts, and broadcast graphics where clarity and speed matter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us