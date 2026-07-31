Tally Title 9

Bring key numbers to life with a sharp, transparent motion title. This template blends bold typography with a live-updating counter and a clean title banner, perfect for KPIs, prices, milestones, and on-screen highlights. Customize the start and end values, decimals and rounding, add an optional prefix or suffix, and fine‑tune spacing and formatting. Adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, then drop over any footage thanks to the alpha background. Minimal, readable, and versatile—ideal for promos, reports, social posts, and broadcast graphics where clarity and speed matter.