Bring your track to life with a stylish lyric visualizer set in a photorealistic 3D cassette scene. Handwritten lyrics animate with a smooth write‑on effect, while beat‑reactive exposure and an EQ bar spectrum pulse to your music. Customize fonts, sizing, line breaks, colors and spectrum settings to fit your brand and genre. A soft depth‑of‑field, subtle camera drift and a retro analog vibe keep attention on every word. Perfect for single releases, YouTube uploads and social promos when you want clear, engaging lyrics and a timeless tape aesthetic.