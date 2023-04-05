Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Torn Papers Stomp - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Torn Papers Stomp - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Logo animation
Title sequence
Torn paper
7.1Kexports
rating
Make your message hit fast with an energetic stomp intro that slices between scenes using bold torn-paper transitions. This modern, grungy design pairs big center titles with textured dust and letterbox styling, then lands cleanly on a strong logo and tagline. Swap in your own media and headlines, tweak fonts and colors, and export in multiple aspect ratios for social, ads, or channel branding. Perfect for punchy promos, intros, and fast-moving slideshows that need style and impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us