Aqua Caustic

Make a statement with a cinematic water-splash logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template surrounds your mark in liquid energy, glowing light rays, and atmospheric particles for an elegant, high-impact finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a centered composition, dark palette, and a seamless, fluid animation style. Easily customize logo colors, splash and background tones, fonts, and audio to match your brand. The result is a polished, modern logo animation that feels premium and memorable—great for channels, brands, and products seeking a dynamic, liquid-powered reveal.