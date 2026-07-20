Bladeflare

Bring your brand to life with a high‑impact logo animation. A luminous diagonal slash cuts through a moody, smoky backdrop to reveal your mark in bold neon glow. Fine particles add cinematic depth while smooth timing delivers a powerful intro or outro. Customize colors for the slash, smoke and accents, keep your original logo hues or override them, and add your own soundtrack for maximum impact. This template is perfect for channels, brands and creators who want a fast, polished ident that stands out across social, streaming and video content.