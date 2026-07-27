Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Glossy Slash Logo - Original - Poster image

Photon Slice

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Glossy
Outro
6exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a high-impact logo animation featuring a glossy 3D finish, dynamic laser beams, radiant light rays and atmospheric particles. This centered, dark-themed reveal is perfect for intros and outros, delivering an epic, high‑tech feel. Easily upload your logo, fine‑tune colors to match your brand, and add your soundtrack. Smooth, cinematic motion and specular reflection sweeps ensure a premium, professional look that stands out across social, YouTube, and presentations—without complex setup.
voxyde profile image
voxyde
Edit
Similar templates
Best of voxyde
Carousel Blocks
By alex.tantsura
Edit
60fps
00:30
Carousel Blocks Original theme video
Temple Resonance
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Temple Resonance Original theme video
Digital Persona Title 1
By bvp_pix
Edit
00:10
Digital Persona Title 1 Original theme video
GrooveScope
By tarazz
Edit
4K
GrooveScope Original theme video
Sleek Storyteller
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:15
Sleek Storyteller Original theme video
3D Flip Showcase
By tarazz
Edit
2K
00:16
3D Flip Showcase Original theme video
Fast Colorful Glitch Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:07
Fast Colorful Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Stencil Rush
By Dima_MD
Edit
4K
00:15
Stencil Rush Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us