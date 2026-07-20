Lumina Slice

Create a striking logo reveal with diagonal light slashes, cinematic flares, and subtle particles. This minimal, elegant animation centers your brand mark for instant impact, perfect for intros and outros. Easily adjust background, glow accents, and particle colors to match your identity, or preserve the original logo hues. Smooth slice motions and glossy reflection sweeps deliver a premium finish while keeping the focus on your logo. Ideal for YouTube, social, promos, and brand stingers, this versatile template renders fast and looks great on dark backdrops.