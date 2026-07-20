Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Slice Reveal - Original - Poster image

Lumina Slice

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Light slash
10exports
rating
Create a striking logo reveal with diagonal light slashes, cinematic flares, and subtle particles. This minimal, elegant animation centers your brand mark for instant impact, perfect for intros and outros. Easily adjust background, glow accents, and particle colors to match your identity, or preserve the original logo hues. Smooth slice motions and glossy reflection sweeps deliver a premium finish while keeping the focus on your logo. Ideal for YouTube, social, promos, and brand stingers, this versatile template renders fast and looks great on dark backdrops.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us