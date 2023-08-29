Big Lower Third 1

Design a clean, impactful lower third in seconds. This transparent overlay features bold typography with a sweeping highlight bar for names, titles, and short descriptors. Ideal for broadcasts, live streams, interviews, webinars, and YouTube content, it keeps information legible and stylish without distracting from your footage. Customize fonts and colors, adjust two text lines plus a prominent initial, and render a polished, professional nameplate. Minimal design and smooth motion ensure readability across any brand or content style.