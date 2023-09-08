Big Lower Third 9
00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
109exports
Enhance your videos with a clean, transparent lower third designed for clarity and impact. This minimal, bold typography overlay features a prominent letter accent, a main headline, and supporting text—perfect for interviews, broadcasts, YouTube, and live streams. Smooth slide-in motion keeps the focus on your message, while flexible fonts and colors make branding simple. Use it as a lower third or a compact motion title to introduce speakers, topics, or segments with style.
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