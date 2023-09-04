Big Lower Third 6

Give names and titles a premium, modern edge with this minimal lower third. A bold monogram anchors the design while name and role animate in with smooth, kinetic typography. Delivered as a transparent overlay, it sits elegantly over any footage without distraction. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand, and use it across interviews, webinars, livestreams, vlogs, and corporate videos. The clean composition and refined motion ensure clear readability and polished results in seconds.