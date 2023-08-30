Big Lower Third 4

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean lower third. This minimal, transparent overlay features a bold initial to anchor your name and a neatly set subtitle beneath. Smooth kinetic typography keeps the motion elegant and unobtrusive, perfect for interviews, webinars, broadcasts, and livestreams. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage thanks to full alpha transparency. Whether you’re creating corporate content or creator intros, this lower third delivers clarity, hierarchy, and style without stealing the spotlight.