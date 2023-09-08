Big Lower Third 7

Give your videos a polished, professional look with a bold lower third designed around a standout monogram initial. This minimalist, transparent overlay uses clean, kinetic typography and smooth slide-ins to introduce names, roles, and captions without distracting from your footage. Perfect for interviews, webinars, live streams, news-style packages, or branded content, it’s easy to customize with your fonts and colors. The asymmetric, two-column layout balances a large initial with concise text for maximum clarity and impact. Add crisp identity and consistent branding to any project in seconds.