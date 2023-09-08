Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Big Lower Third 7 - Original - Poster image

Big Lower Third 7

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Bold
Kinetic typography
Slide-in
174exports
rating
Give your videos a polished, professional look with a bold lower third designed around a standout monogram initial. This minimalist, transparent overlay uses clean, kinetic typography and smooth slide-ins to introduce names, roles, and captions without distracting from your footage. Perfect for interviews, webinars, live streams, news-style packages, or branded content, it’s easy to customize with your fonts and colors. The asymmetric, two-column layout balances a large initial with concise text for maximum clarity and impact. Add crisp identity and consistent branding to any project in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us