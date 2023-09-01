Big Lower Third 5

Create a polished, modern lower third in seconds. This minimalist, bold typography overlay features a striking initial accent and smooth kinetic motion. It’s built as a transparent lower-third graphic, perfect for interviews, broadcasts, streams, YouTube, and presentations. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and clearly present names, titles, and roles without distracting from your video. The animation is calm and unobtrusive, keeping focus on your content while elevating production value. Ideal for creators, agencies, and teams seeking a clean, professional lower third that’s quick to edit and easy to reuse across projects.