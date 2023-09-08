Big Lower Third 8
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
33exports
Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean lower third overlay. This minimalist design features kinetic typography and a bold initial that anchors your on-screen identity without distracting from your content. Built on a transparent background, it layers perfectly over any footage for broadcasts, streams, interviews, and corporate content. Easily customize text, colors, and typography to match your brand. The smooth, staggered motion adds clarity and structure while keeping focus on the message.
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