Big Lower Third 3

Add a polished lower third to your videos with a bold, oversized initial that commands attention while staying minimal and elegant. This transparent overlay is perfect for interviews, vlogs, live streams, and presentations. Smooth slide-in motion and kinetic typography keep it modern yet unobtrusive. Easily customize names, titles, and supporting lines, adjust fonts, and match colors to your brand. Designed to sit cleanly over any footage, it elevates your on-screen identity without clutter. Make your content look professional in seconds.