Glitch Split Logo

Give your brand a cutting-edge entrance with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This clean, digital design splits and distorts before locking into a crisp centered logo and tagline. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, and font for a perfect match to your identity. The modern scanline texture, light-leak bursts, and blocky transitions create instant impact for intros or outros. Works great across landscape, square, and vertical formats. Drop in your assets and export a bold, memorable ident that grabs attention from the first frame.