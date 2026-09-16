Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Comic Magazine Intro - Original - Poster image

Comic Collage

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 38 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Comic book
Intro
Logo animation
Comic panel
Halftone
10exports
rating
Turn your media into a high‑impact comic magazine opener. This energetic template builds a collage of asymmetric panels with bold borders, halftone textures, comic bursts, and expressive speech bubbles, then lands on a strong logo moment. Slide‑ins, pop‑ins, and staggered reveals keep the pace snappy while a dark base with vibrant accents showcases your clips and photos. Perfect for intros, promos, or quick outros, it’s easy to brand with custom colors. If you need a punchy comic‑book look with maximum attention and a clean logo finish, this template delivers.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us