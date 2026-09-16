Comic Collage

Turn your media into a high‑impact comic magazine opener. This energetic template builds a collage of asymmetric panels with bold borders, halftone textures, comic bursts, and expressive speech bubbles, then lands on a strong logo moment. Slide‑ins, pop‑ins, and staggered reveals keep the pace snappy while a dark base with vibrant accents showcases your clips and photos. Perfect for intros, promos, or quick outros, it’s easy to brand with custom colors. If you need a punchy comic‑book look with maximum attention and a clean logo finish, this template delivers.