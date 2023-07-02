Marvelous Reveal
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
10.9Kexports
Create a striking comic-book intro or outro that turns your images into dynamic panels and ends with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. Smooth page-turn transitions, sticky-note style titles, lens flare, light leaks, and film-grain textures build a gritty, heroic vibe. The layout blends a versatile panel grid with a centered final logo card, making it great for branding, trailers, and quick promos. Customize colors, particles, and logo style to match your identity, then export a polished, high-impact logo animation in minutes.
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