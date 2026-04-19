Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luminous Runes Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Luminous Runes Lyrics

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Anime
Fantasy
7exports
rating
Turn your song into a captivating anime lyric video. This template pairs a magical, fantasy ambience with glowing concentric rings, a central energy orb, and elegant, atmospheric motion. Lyrics animate with a smooth typewriter effect, keeping focus on your words while the scene subtly rotates and drifts. Easily customize fonts, sizes, line breaks, colors, and add your logo for instant branding. Designed for artists and labels, it’s perfect for premieres, uploads, and social channels. With variable duration, your video adapts to the full length of your track—just drop in audio and lyrics to create a polished release.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us