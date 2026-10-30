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Urban Suite Viz - Original - Poster image

Urban Suite Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Photorealistic
Music
Audio reactive
TV screen
13exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life in a stylish, photorealistic living room. This audio‑reactive music visualizer showcases your logo, titles and a clean equalizer on a large TV screen. Customize time of day and scenic backdrop, tweak lighting colors, and choose bars, line or dots for the spectrum. Adjust frequency ranges and thickness for any genre. The refined, cinematic ambience and variable duration make it perfect for full songs, mixes and channel uploads. Deliver a premium listening experience with elegant motion and warm earth‑tone interiors—ideal for artists, labels and curators seeking a modern, luxurious presentation.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us